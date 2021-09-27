 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $669,999

Proposed new construction with great attention to detail on the the 14th fairway of the Golf Course by Mountain Homesteads. Easy one level living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-floor radiant heat, a great room with 12 foot tongue & groove blue pine ceiling & gas fireplace. The kitchen will feature quartz countertops, knotty alder cabinets, an island/breakfast bar & pantry. Separate dining & master bedroom doors to access the patio. Master ensuite with double vanity, quartz countertops, tub, tile shower & walk in closet. Office/bedroom, laundry room, covered front porch & 2 car garage plus a separate tandem 10ft tall garage for smaller RV.s, trailers or cars complete this single level ranch style home. Landscaped & underground sprinklers are also included. LP Smart siding. If purchasing in the near future you may be able to select some finishes & colors.

