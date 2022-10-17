4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $679,000

Beautiful golf course community home at the base of the majestic Beartooth Mountains. Just minutes from Red Lodge Mt where you can ski in the winter and golf in the summer. Short drive down the scenic Beartooth Highway to Yellowstone Nation Park. The home is a 5 minute drive to D/T Red Lodge where you can enjoy the historical small town setting for bite to eat and live entertainment. This wonderful 4 bed 3 bath home has a nice sized yard with an irrigation well for the sprinkler system that saves money on city water bills. One of the few homes in this neighborhood with a privacy fence in the backyard that is grandfathered in allowing for a private setting to enjoy the views of the Beartooth Mt. The lg windows in the newer great room create a large bright space for friends and family to gather. Don’t miss out on your chance to own a great home in one of the last best places in Montana!