Beautiful golf course community home at the base of the majestic Beartooth Mountains. Just minutes from Red Lodge Mt where you can ski in the winter and golf in the summer. Short drive down the scenic Beartooth Highway to Yellowstone Nation Park. The home is a 5 minute drive to D/T Red Lodge where you can enjoy the historical small town setting for bite to eat and live entertainment. This wonderful 4 bed 3 bath home has a nice sized yard with an irrigation well for the sprinkler system that saves money on city water bills. One of the few homes in this neighborhood with a privacy fence in the backyard that is grandfathered in allowing for a private setting to enjoy the views of the Beartooth Mt. The lg windows in the newer great room create a large bright space for friends and family to gather. Don’t miss out on your chance to own a great home in one of the last best places in Montana!
4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $679,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man living in Lockwood has been charged with negligent homicide after apparently shooting a friend in the neck while cleaning a firearm.
Local and federal law enforcement recovered thousands of fentanyl pills last month, and four people have been indicted in connection to the drug bust.
Officers were responding to a report of an armed man at the hospital. When they arrived the man fired one round.
The school district's policy dictates that felony charges bar any participation in school activities.
A Billings attorney believes the process used by Yellowstone County commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely.
Come hungry if heading to Barclay II for dinner.
Candidate Thomas Madigan, a Republican running in House District 47, was charged 2005 after showing law enforcement identification to a Billings area campground host.
A Nevada woman was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to eight years in prison for bringing an underage girl to Billings to engage in commercial sex.
A bull moose wandered into Billings West End Monday and has taken up a brief residence within the city limits prompting police to urge the public to give the massive animal space to find his way out of town.
“You keep playing at a high level and you just want to go out and win for (Grebe)." MSU linebacker Nolan Askelson