Pictures show Similar home -same builder & finishes. Custom single level ranch home situated on almost a 1/3 acre lot. Not directly on the golf course -safe from golf balls. 12 foot great room w/6 foot windows creating a wall of glass . Floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace, tongue & groove blue pine ceiling. Quartz counterts, knotty Alder cabinets, LVP flooring, island/breakfast bar & oversized pantry. Master bedroom w/large tile shower, tub, double vanity, walk in closet & patio door. Office could be 4th bedroom. Radiant heat, 2 car gar-fully finished & trimmed. Concrete drive, covered front porch, landscaped-sod, sprinklers, patio in back. Completion approx end of Aug 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $679,999
