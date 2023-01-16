Beautiful new construction home at Diamond C Links on the 14th green at the Red Lodge Country Club Estates. 4 Bedrooms/3 baths in this stunning contemporary home. The great room features a vaulted ceiling, custom fireplace and custom staircase with metal railing. High end finishes & professional interior design with the option to customize. Spacious dining room that walks out to a covered patio. Designer kitchen with custom rustic cabinetry, gas range, vented hood, quartz counters, under cabinet lighting & custom tiled backsplash. Main level features a spacious master bedroom/bath, custom vanities, tiled shower with bench. Also on main second bedroom, bathroom, mudroom/laundry with access to 2 car garage. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath & loft upstairs. Landscaped with UGSP. A beautiful home in a great location; perfect to enjoy the Red Lodge lifestyle.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $739,900
