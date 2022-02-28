 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $898,000

Stunning new construction in The Spires subdivision. This contemporary homestead style home features a spacious floorplan at 3074 Sq. feet with 4 bedrooms/3 baths & a finished bonus space upstairs. The great room features a welcoming fireplace and vaulted tongue & groove wood ceiling. This open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Finishes in this custom home are top of the line with solid alder doors, alder trim, walnut cabinets and granite countertops. The spacious primary suite features a tiled bathroom with tiled walkin shower & a patio door. Trailhead Builders is know for quality construction; this home has radiant in floor heat, solid craftsman style doors, nice trim packages and quality cabinetry. 2 car garage. All this just minutes from downtown Red Lodge & all the outdoor activities the area offers. Great neighborhood with walking trail & access to the Red Lodge trail system.

