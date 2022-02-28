Stunning new construction in The Spires subdivision. This contemporary homestead style home features a spacious floorplan at 3074 Sq. feet with 4 bedrooms/3 baths & a finished bonus space upstairs. The great room features a welcoming fireplace and vaulted tongue & groove wood ceiling. This open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Finishes in this custom home are top of the line with solid alder doors, alder trim, walnut cabinets and granite countertops. The spacious primary suite features a tiled bathroom with tiled walkin shower & a patio door. Trailhead Builders is know for quality construction; this home has radiant in floor heat, solid craftsman style doors, nice trim packages and quality cabinetry. 2 car garage. All this just minutes from downtown Red Lodge & all the outdoor activities the area offers. Great neighborhood with walking trail & access to the Red Lodge trail system.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $898,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letter: "The off-duty behavior by this officer and his companions doesn’t inspire much confidence about their on-duty performance."
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
A Billings man pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to stabbing a man in the South Side over the weekend.
Sunday night's storm dropped enough snow on Billings that residential streets are being plowed for the first time this winter.
Montana’s U.S. senators gave a mixed response Friday to news of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s selection.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday there have been four fentanyl-related deaths in Lewis and Clark County in the past month, warning they were likely caused by a counterfeit pill touted as a legitimate prescription drug.
A Laurel High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegedly bringing a firearm to school and threatening a student.
A federal magistrate judge has recommended that the arguments of a coalition of trail access groups suing over Forest Service decisions in the Crazy Mountains be rejected.
A Nevada man pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges Tuesday connected to a 2021 crash in Billings that killed a teenager.
The record-breaking cold that settled over Billings this week is the kind of cold that can freeze bare skin in minutes. And for those experiencing homelessness, frostbite and hypothermia are a major concern.