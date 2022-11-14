4 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,299,000

Your new Montana lifestyle!! Craftsman-style home with beautiful birch hardwood floors, cherry trim, and cabinets all custom-made by the Seller. Green granite countertops compliment the cherry cabinets, and you will love all of the natural light that fills the home with lots of windows to see the landscape and Red Lodge mountain. This property is situated on over 18 acres and backs up to a state fishing access on Rock creek. There is a 960 sf wood shop that can be used as a guest house all the plumbing is established, w/d hookups, a coal-burning stove, and an electric heater. Also, a 320 sf cabin with electricity and wood-burning stove. 38 GPM well with 18 GPM pump. This home and property is one of kind, call today for a showing!