Your new Montana lifestyle!! Craftsman-style home with beautiful birch hardwood floors, cherry trim, and cabinets all custom-made by the Seller. Green granite countertops compliment the cherry cabinets, and you will love all of the natural light that fills the home with lots of windows to see the landscape and Red Lodge mountain. This property is situated on over 18 acres and backs up to a state fishing access on Rock creek. There is a 960 sf wood shop that can be used as a guest house all the plumbing is established, w/d hookups, a coal-burning stove, and an electric heater. Also, a 320 sf cabin with electricity and wood-burning stove. 38 GPM well with 18 GPM pump. This home and property is one of kind, call today for a showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making for 10 nursing homes across the state that have shuttered their doors.
It took three construction seasons but a $27 million bridge along the Beartooth Highway has been completed, no easy task.
The 440 crashes included four fatalities, two in Yellowstone County and two in Flathead County.
The man, who a neighbor described as being in his 50s, shared the home with two husky dogs named Shadow and Aspen.
I moved to Billings from Chicago where the closest thing to ranch life are petting zoos, and there haven't been any raging bulls since Michael Jordan in the ‘90s.
The Billings man killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue has been identified.
Authorities have identified the man killed over the weekend in a South Side shooting, and are still searching for a second suspect.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
The DJ Hall of Fame inductee passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 98 after suffering a fall in the days prior.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website.