4 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,800,000

Just minutes to Red Lodge but a light years away from the rest of the world .Come home to the incredible views on this 20 acre parcel and enjoy the Beartooth Mountains and watch your horses run in the fields behind your home. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home will truly satisify your needs. There is a 3400 sq ft shop with a horse stalls and tack room on the East side, water rights, underground sprinklers and no Covenants or restrictions.

