 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $450,000

Come finish this beautiful log home. Located just six miles north of Red Lodge, directly across the street from rock creek. This three-story log home is a blank canvas ready to be finished to your liking. Mature landscaping and beautiful views of Mount Maurice and the ski area. All private property excluding mobile home will be removed prior to close. Earliest closing date is October 1st. Mobile home is included in sale or seller will pay for and remove after closing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News