180+- ac almost exactly halfway between Roundup & Billings. Home features 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, two garage stalls, a 60x80 quonset shop and a 40x100 metal shop. The basement has a walk in pantry & is plumbed for a 3rd bath. Outside you will enjoy wildlife along with the perfect deck to watch the sunrise. MT is all about our 2nd amendment rights so the custom 600 yard shooting range in lower pasture is ideal for target practice. The property is fenced & cross fenced. There are 3 lean to shelters, a hay pasture below the bluff (produces 6-8 round bales/yr and is 6+- ac) and an Aqua Lake 200' feet down in the back pasture where you can create & develop a spring for yr round water. Existing owners have ran 18 horses & 22 pairs in the past. Prop is an Historical Landmark. The native american trading post was across the hwy and there is still an old "kitchen house" on the prop between the 2 shops.
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $1,400,000
