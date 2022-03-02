 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $189,900

This home on a double lot on a quiet street within walking distance of the high school has all kinds of opportunity. Large double with room to build a shop. With additional rooms in the recent addition the seller has operated a daycare and an Amazon re-packaging business. New roof in 2018 and new flooring and paint in the recent addition. This home has some sweat equity still available. Special Financing Available, ask agent for details.

