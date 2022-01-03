4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $195,000

Offered for the first time, this ranch style home offers plenty of living space. Main floor features 2 bedrooms with master having his and her closets, arched door ways, spacious living room with lots of natural light and kitchen/dining room with well built solid wood cabinets. Full basement consists of 2 bedrooms with non-egress windows, bath, storage room and extra large family room. 3 different heat sources with propane being the main source. Single car garage with work area and a storage shed. New roof and windows. This home is ready for it's new family.