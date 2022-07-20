 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $200,000

Great Location and opportunity live and work in this residential/commercial building. You can own a piece of Roundup's history. This building was the former American Theatre. There are two possible commercial space on the front of the building with separate entrances. Between the house and the commercial spaces is an Oversized two car garage and workshop with ample storage. The house has been very well maintained and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms with a huge walk-in closet. The master boosts an ensuite bathrooms with a clawfoot bathtub. This property would be a smart investment with multiple possibilities!

This content was contributed by a user of the site.

