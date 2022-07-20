Great Location and opportunity live and work in this residential/commercial building. You can own a piece of Roundup's history. This building was the former American Theatre. There are two possible commercial space on the front of the building with separate entrances. Between the house and the commercial spaces is an Oversized two car garage and workshop with ample storage. The house has been very well maintained and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms with a huge walk-in closet. The master boosts an ensuite bathrooms with a clawfoot bathtub. This property would be a smart investment with multiple possibilities!
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Move in ready! This home offers a sought after open concept floor plan with plenty of space for entertaining and baking. The three spacious be…
ATTENTION INVESTORS!!!! An amazing addition to any portfolio, these properties have a great rental history and fantastic tenants! Buy this pro…
A fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath trailer located in Lockwood. The stove and dishwasher has been updated in the kitchen, which has an open floor pl…
Are you looking for a backyard oasis complete with a pool and firepit? Or maybe, enough room to store all your vehicles and toys in one spot? …
This luxurious property speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but …
Beautifully remodeled home in Northwest Billings! Owner has made significant updates/upgrades - **all new stainless-steel appliances**, roof, …
LOOK NO FURTHER!! This property has it all!! Over 2 irrigated acres, a 2,400 sqft heated shop, professionally landscaped yards, and an exquisi…
Beautiful home located on a quality paved road in a highly clean and desirable sub division of Emerald Hills, almost 4 - acres, 2000+- square …
This Beautiful 179.5 +/- acres property is the whole bundle. Sitting at the end of a public maintained road means only maintaining your drivew…
NEW GRANITE in the very large Chef's Kitchen and Master Bath! This custom home is very spacious, and it's never been lived in! Enjoy 4820 sq f…