This is just a great house. Addition done in 2000 that added a custom kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Check out the double ovens and a coffee bar. Nice open area to include the dining, and large living room area. Plenty of light with the large window. The basement is huge. They used as a master bedroom, but it could be a family room or large bedroom for lots of folks, craft room. Nice sized walkin closet. 4 lots with several nice outbuildings. HOT TUB is included. The yard is so cute. Doggie door that goes out into the kennel area. Small back porch. 2 car garage that is currently set up as a shop. This is just a super nice home ready for you to move in and enjoy! Roundup is located 45 miles north of Billings, Montana's largest city. Roundup has many nice things to enjoy, city park with the pool, grocery stores, much more. Info per CH Record
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $229,900
