4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $430,000

From the moment you step into this 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath, 20 acre property, it feels like home. All of the entertaining space is on the main level with a large living area that leads into the dining, kitchen. There is a cozy room for unwinding with a wood burning fireplace. Upstairs living space is 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & a balcony off of the master with a luxurious master bath and large walk-in closet. Basement is unfinished, so you can design it anyway you choose. Egress basement. Additional bathroom in basement is plumbed in. Reverse Osmosis stays. Well 300-400 ft.-Septic 1000 gallons. Close to BLM & State land. Shed and chicken coop stay. Great views of the Little Snowy and Crazy Mountains. Enjoy Deer, Antelope & Fox on the property. Information per Orion. Buyer and buyers agent to verify.

