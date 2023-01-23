4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $455,000

Located on a scenic hillside outside the growing town of Roundup, this home has just under 4 acres which is large enough to support livestock with a fresh water creek running through it all year. The home is constructed with 9-inch-thick insulated walls. Interior features amazing hardwood floors with the main level having 2 bedrooms w/large closets & tons of extra storage, full bathroom plus an abundant laundry area and 1/2 bath. The Kitchen features a large bar & countertops for enjoying cooking and baking while being surrounded by windows that let in lots of light! The daylight basement has a huge storage room, 2 spacious bedrooms w/room to entertain in the spacious living room & recreation room large enough for ping pong or pool table. Oversized garage with plenty of room for wood working or other hobbies. Come look and start enjoying everything this beautiful property has to offer!