This exquisite, end-of-the-road property lies in the Bull Mts. with views of the Big and Little Snowy Mountains, millions of stars in the night sky, and the rare Northern Lights! This 3,218 sqft. home has 4beds/2baths on 20.88 acres! A large deck to enjoy the views which is handicap accessible and an attached 3-stall garage gives ample space for vehicles & a workspace. Enjoy seeing wildlife including deer, turkeys, and elk. The seller is offering a one-year home warranty. The home is on a cistern, but wells are in the area. The kitchen features custom-built cabinetry, an open floor plan with a great island and a large picture window displaying tons of natural light. Designed for passive solar. The open living space displays a custom-built fireplace w/ insert. Roundup is 11 miles from the property. Come experience the Bull Mtn & the wonderful property that calls these mountain views home!
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $634,900
