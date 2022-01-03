This 4 bedroom, 2 bath split level style home on 20 acres is just 35 minutes from Billings, with unobstructed views more miles. From this End-of-the-road property in the Bull Mountains, you can see both the Big and Little snowy mountains to the west, millions of stars, and the northern lights, with plenty of deer turkeys, and elk in the area. While the house is on a cistern, there are wells in the area. The open kitchen/dining area has custom-built cabinets, with a great island and a large picture window for lots of light and a view of the Bull mountains. The living room/family room sports a custom-built fireplace, with an electric insert. The main level bathroom sports a jetted tub to relax in. The 3 car garage has a work area and storage room, with a wood stove in the garage. This property is just one mile off the paved Ambush road on a graveled county road. HOME WARRANT OFFERED.
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $649,900
