4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $675,000

VIEW!!!!! NO H.O.A!! This beautifully secluded land is the perfect spot to enjoy... Features 9 cabins varying in size and style.. 2 cabins have all of the amenities bathroom with a shower and kitchen. There is power ran in various spots of the property. Also has a 30GPM well!!!! Even a bathroom facility.. Tons of out buildings and a barns. A 32x48 new barn for your horses. Elk and deer frequent the area. Also has a 4 bedroom 1 and half bath double wide on it. The possibilities are endless for this place. Own your own campground or enjoy a big ranch with space for family and friends to visit.. This is a place you want to see.