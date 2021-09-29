 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $349,900

Great Horse property-7.99 acres, 8 shares of BBWA and uncommonly great tasting well (no need to haul.) 2 connected, one-level homes separated by a 440 sqft utility/storage room. Larger home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, smaller has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Well supplies both residences, as well as frostless hydrants to both the barn and yard. Large pasture/hay field produces 12-14 tons of hay annually with first cut. Property includes a 4 stall barn, corrals, round pen and arena. 3 bedroom home has a large master bedroom on one end with walk-in closet, 2nd regular closet and area big enough for office or workout room. Kitchen, dining room and large living room separate the master from the other 2 bedrooms, which share a bathroom between. Both homes have a covered patio and laundry hookups. New metal roof on both residence and barn.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight
State & Regional

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight

Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News