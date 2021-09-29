4 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $349,900

Great Horse property-7.99 acres, 8 shares of BBWA and uncommonly great tasting well (no need to haul.) 2 connected, one-level homes separated by a 440 sqft utility/storage room. Larger home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, smaller has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Well supplies both residences, as well as frostless hydrants to both the barn and yard. Large pasture/hay field produces 12-14 tons of hay annually with first cut. Property includes a 4 stall barn, corrals, round pen and arena. 3 bedroom home has a large master bedroom on one end with walk-in closet, 2nd regular closet and area big enough for office or workout room. Kitchen, dining room and large living room separate the master from the other 2 bedrooms, which share a bathroom between. Both homes have a covered patio and laundry hookups. New metal roof on both residence and barn.