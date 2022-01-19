4 Bedroom Home in Worden - $450,000

Country living situated on 5 irrigated acres w/ a private well & ditch rights. Property is fully fenced, 4 of the acres are alfalfa. Home is updated with a cheery foyer/sunroom, spacious living room, large kitchen and formal separate dining room. This multi-level home has four bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with a half bath. Home has a newer AC and furnace and a leased propane tank. There is also plenty of storage on this property both in the basement and an extra storage shed room attached to home. But lets not forget the shop, corrals, chicken house and hay storage area. Pastural living close to Billings.