 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Worden - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Worden - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Worden - $450,000

Country living situated on 5 irrigated acres w/ a private well & ditch rights. Property is fully fenced, 4 of the acres are alfalfa. Home is updated with a cheery foyer/sunroom, spacious living room, large kitchen and formal separate dining room. This multi-level home has four bedrooms, one of which is a master bedroom with a half bath. Home has a newer AC and furnace and a leased propane tank. There is also plenty of storage on this property both in the basement and an extra storage shed room attached to home. But lets not forget the shop, corrals, chicken house and hay storage area. Pastural living close to Billings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News