4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. — Four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail are back in custody nearly 24 hours after they escaped, authorities said Saturday.

Captured Friday night at a gas station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton as well as an accomplice, Louisiana State Police said. The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee state line, WTVA-TV reported.

Sheriff Ben Caldwell told the television station Braudway tried to get away from officers when confronted, but they subdued him and arrested him.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Christian Reed said he was unable to release further details about the Friday arrest because of the ongoing investigation, but said local authorities received a notice to be on the lookout for a vehicle driven by the missing men and found them.

Law enforcement in Alcorn County, Mississippi, said the inmates escaped the prison by cutting a hole in the facility's roof. Security camera footage shows them running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m. Friday, Caldwell said.