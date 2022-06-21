2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday in Billings

BILLINGS — The 2022 Montana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Eight inductees will be enshrined: Blaine McElmurry, Shann Schillinger, Marv Sunderland, Rock Gullickson, Jim Sweeney, Dane Fletcher, Robert Doore and Dane Storrusten.

McElmurry was born in Helena and played high school football in Troy. He then played at Montana from 1993 to 1996 and was a defensive back in the NFL for three seasons.

Schillinger, of Baker, played at Montana from 2006-09. He was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and played for two teams, Atlanta and Tennessee, over four years (2010-13).

Sunderland, of Chester, played football at Northern Montana College, where he graduated in 1967. He coached at both Chinook and Hardin and at North Dakota State, and was an NFL scout for 39 years.

Gullickson joined Montana State in 1982 as the strength and conditioning coach. He was the first full-time strength and conditioning coach in the history of the Big Sky Conference. He was the NFL Strength Coach of the Year in 2007 with the Packers.

Sweeney, a member of the Montana State athletic Hall of Fame, will be inducted posthumously. As the coach at Montana State, Washington State and Fresno State, Sweeney compiled a record of 201-153-4. He coached special teams in the NFL for the Raiders and Cardinals.

Fletcher, a Bozeman native, played football for Bozeman High and at Montana State. He signed with the New England Patriots as a undrafted free agent in 2010 and played in New England for four seasons. In 2014, the middle linebacker played for Tampa Bay. Overall, he appeared in 54 NFL games.

Doore, born in Havre but raised in Browning, is a member of the Blackfeet nation. He became the head of guest experiences at FedEx Field, where the Washington Commanders play.

Storrusten is a senior creative director at the NFL and grew up in Great Falls. He is a 1997 CMR graduate and an Emmy Award winner.

A live auction of five footballs autographed by the inductees and one football signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. This is the Montana Football Hall of Fame's only fundraiser.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for a public meet and greet. Tickets are $100 per person and $800 for a table. To buy tickets, visit any Montana Universal Athletic store or call Janet Halmes at 406-598-3297.

