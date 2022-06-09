56 softball teams converging on Great Falls for Briton Bunnell Memorial Tournament

GREAT FALLS – There will be a lot of multi-taskers competing at Multi-Sports Complex this weekend at the Electric City’s largest slow-pitch softball tournament of the year.

There are 56 teams entered in the Briton Bunnell Memorial Tournament, which runs from dawn to dusk — and beyond — Saturday and Sunday at the city’s eight well-groomed diamonds. By the time the last out is recorded Sunday night, there will be champions crowned in five divisions for men’s, women’s and coed teams.

Most of the more than 300 players will compete in at least 10 games for two days, since the vast majority of the athletes will play on mixed teams as well as male and female squads.

That makes scheduling a major headache, agreed tournament director Kobe Linn.

“Most of the players are playing on two teams so that presents some problems,” said Linn, who has been running softball tournaments in Great Falls for three years. “But we’re alternating times so nobody will be scheduled in two games at once.”

The event is named for a young Shelby athlete who died in a car accident two years ago this month. Briton Bunnell was a friend of one of Linn’s brothers.

The teams each paid $300 in entry fees, and they’ll be competing for cash prizes. The top reward is $1,000 for the winner of the men’s upper division (D), while there are slightly smaller prizes for men’s lower division, women’s and two coed divisions.

There are 28 men’s squads along with eight female teams and 20 coed clubs. They’ll come from all over the state and begin play at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a full day of pool play. Action will run until about 9 p.m. on seven of the fields, and until midnight on Field 7, the only diamond with lights. Play resumes at 7:30 Sunday morning with a double-elimination format, with action set to conclude around 5 p.m.

Umpire supervisor Garn Wanner will be using at least 18 umpires for the tournament, and several also will be multi-tasking, serving as players when they aren’t calling balls and strikes.

This is the second major slow-pitch tournament Linn has organized this season. He ran a coed tournament in April that attracted 24 teams with a unique format.

The team managers drafted players from all available rosters, so the men and women got to play with athletes they usually compete against. The entry fee included new jerseys for all players, so the teams all wore the same colors.

This will be the last major slow-pitch event of the season, but Multi-Sports won’t be quiet for long. The Falls Fusion fastpitch tournament will be played there next weekend, bringing upwards of 50 girls teams from across the region for one of the biggest USA Softball-sanctioned events of the summer.

