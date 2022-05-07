 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ali Weisz, Troy Andersen Montana AAU Little Sullivan winners

BILLINGS — Troy Andersen and Ali Weisz are the Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award winners.

The announcement was made at the Little Sullivan Banquet at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Billings Saturday night.

The other male finalists were: Matt Dey, Dickinson State, football, Sidney; Nick Kunz, Montana State-Northern, wrestling, Helena; and Logan Nelson, Mary, football, Billings.

The other female finalists were: Carley VonHeeder, Montana State, track and field, Plains; Nicole Heavirland, Olympic rugby, Whitefish; and Lucy Corbett, Montana State, track and field, Bozeman.

Weisz, of Belgrade, was honored as an Olympic sports shooter. Andersen, of Dillon, was picked for his exploits on the football field at Montana State. Andersen, a linebacker, was selected by Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the NFL draft last month.

This story will be updated

