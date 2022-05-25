At 81, Bozeman's ageless Tom Ferch is an MVP, a national champion – and still has a jump shot

BOZEMAN – To fully marvel at the ageless wonder who is Tom Ferch, set aside for a moment the Most Valuable Player award he won at the Masters Basketball Association tournament in Florida earlier this month, or that he’s led 10 consecutive national championship teams, or that he also was on a recent 3-on-3 USA Basketball national title squad.

Instead, consider this: At 81 years young, Ferch still has a jump shot.

“Used to be about three feet off the ground,” he said with a raspy laugh while shooting hoops Tuesday at The Ridge Athletic Club in Bozeman. “Now it’s about three inches.”

OK, but how many octogenarians – shoot, even septuagenarians – can rise even high enough to slip a scoresheet under their Air Jordans? Certainly none among a lengthy list of ex-college players in Coral Spring, Florida, where Ferch scored a game-high 22 points to lead the USA Warriors team from New York City to the 80-plus age-group title.

The MVP honor landed Ferch a fourth $800 gold ring from Jostens. He’s kept two for himself and gifted the other two to his sons, Kral and Shann, who were basketball players of some renown themselves, first as The Flying Ferch Brothers on their dad’s run-and-gun, dunkathon state-champion Livingston teams of the mid-1980s and then for equally memorable Montana State squads (Shann eventually transferred to Pepperdine).

Nicknamed “The Gazelle” by a Portland sidekick when he was a mere kid of 68, Tom Ferch has been coveted as a teammate by former NBA standouts such as Flynn Robinson, Artis Gilmore, Jim Barnett and Sam Jones, whom he all eventually befriended. He’s been playing on the world stage for two decades, winning senior championships in Greece, Puerto Rico, Brazil, The Czech Republic and Australia in addition to his successes at home.

“It’s been an awesome run,” he said.

Ferch’s MBA hoops odyssey began 19 years ago when Robinson, a former Milwaukee Bucks all-star, saw him in a Chicago tournament and invited him to join his team of 60-somethings. That first group included graying former players from Duke, Cal State-Fullerton, Utah and a point guard who’d also played quarterback at Nebraska.

Ferch’s basketball resume: Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

“I came in and they said, ‘Where the hell is that?’ “ he recalled, laughing again.

Ferch, who honed his game on dirt in his native Circle as a youngster, played with the Chicago team for seven years before moving over to the USA Warriors, his home for the past 12 years. Over 19 years and five age brackets, he’s been a part of 16 national MBA titles.

“A pretty good track record,” he said.

Ferch, who has a full head of silvery hair and sports an equally silver western mustache, said lifting weights and noon pick-up games at The Ridge help keep him young. There, he plays four or five days a week against athletes half to one-fourth his age, many former college players themselves.

Ferch typically lurks on the perimeter, where a teammate’s drive to the bucket often results in a pass and a laser-accurate 3-pointer – with the three-inch sneaker clearance, of course.

“They’re all quicker than I am but it keeps me in shape for the world championships and national championships,” said Ferch, who has a photo of a barefoot 77-year-old high hurdler from Australia on his wall at home for inspiration.

Basketball has been at the center of Ferch’s life since he was 6, whether he was playing, coaching, playing, watching his boys or playing. Or playing some more.

He coached at Plenty Coups and St. Labre, where his full-court pressing style was a seamless fit and where his boys learned to love Rez ball. His teams accelerated their pace at Class A Livingston, where many of his guard-sized athletes could dunk and where games in the 90s and 100s in front of packed houses were routine.

Ferch stepped away from coaching and as principal at Park High when Kral and then Shann moved over the hill to play for the Bobcats, then eventually realized he’d need a source of income. To that end, he became national marketing director for Juice Plus, a brand of dietary supplements he credits for much of his late-in-life physical health.

Kral, now a highly successful computer engineer in the Puget Sound area, and Shann, a professor of leadership studies at Gonzaga and an accomplished author who also goes by Shann Ray, lives in Spokane. They all still ball together when they can, and every summer, when they gather at Shann’s cabin on Deer Lake in northeast Washington, they’re sure to set aside Sunday evening for pick-up games in the Spokane gym known as The Warehouse, renovated on the river by Shann’s close friend John Stockton.

There, in an exclusive game, they play with and against Stockton on an old Utah Jazz floor the NBA Hall of Famer purchased.

“You can’t just walk in and play,” Tom Ferch said. “All the guys are ex-Zags. But he (Stockton) lets me play with them. I can still shoot and pass a little. It’s automatic like at The Ridge where I get the worst guy, or maybe the slowest guy, guarding me. But sometimes there isn’t anybody like that. We more than hold our own.”

Clearly, there are no rocking chairs or shuffleboard courts in Ferch’s world, present or future. In fact, he continues to hunt Montana’s mountains, fish for walleye at Canyon Ferry and prowl for antiques.

And play hoops.

Ferch is such a recognizable fixture on the masters basketball tour that players no longer wonder where the hell Rocky Mountain College is.

“Now whenever I come in the door, they holler at me, ‘Hey Montana!’ “ he said.

Then Ferch commences to showcase that jump shot, which is a product of repetition — tens of thousands of shots, if not more, over 75 years.

It’s his distinguishing trait.

“Oh yeah, I think that’s what got me MVP of the championship game,” he said. “These guys my age, more than half can’t run anymore or defend, so you can do what you want pretty much.

“But," he added with an impish chuckle, "I don’t mind taking advantage of them.”

With age comes certain realities, most notably that many of Ferch’s teammates and foes on the masters circuit can no longer play or have passed away. Though acknowledging “my time is coming too”, he is thankful to be such an anomaly.

He's also an inspiration.

"A have a lot of these college kids I play with here (The Ridge) come up and say, 'I want to be like you when I'm old'," Ferch said. "I say, 'Don't drink, don't smoke and keep playin' '."

How far can he go with these MVP awards and national championships?

Just as far, he figures, as that legendary jump shot will take him.

