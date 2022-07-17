Badminton returns to Big Sky State Games lineup

BILLINGS — Big Sky State Games badminton commissioner D.J. Nacario has been on a mission to bring the game of badminton to more people in Montana.

Nacario, who said he is originally from the Philippines but has lived in Billings for six years, was all smiles as he described the process of bringing badminton back to the Big Sky State Games after a 10-year absence.

On Sunday morning at the YMCA, approximately 20 entrants were competing in badminton as three courts lined a small gym at the facility.

“Badminton is my favorite sport,” Nacario said. I was looking for badminton three years ago.

“Two years ago I kept looking and I found the Great Falls Badminton Club and then I found Bozeman after Great Falls and they talked to me and they knew badminton existed in 2012. Since I live in Billings and by the headquarters, they wanted me to bring it back to the State Games.”

BSSG executive director Liana Susott said badminton was reintroduced as a State Games sport as enough players had expressed they wanted to participate in the sport.

“We are excited to bring badminton back,” she said. “We had some interest. People are playing badminton in Billings and across the state and they wanted some competition and wanted to do it.”

On Sunday, there were plenty of smiles as the games were being played. On a small set of bleachers, other players patiently waited their turn and keenly watched the other competitors play.

Nacario said most of the players were either from Great Falls, Bozeman or Billings.

In the near future, Nacario hopes a badminton club forms in the Magic City, saying, “hopefully soon we can start our own club in Billings.”

Overall, Nacario was happy with how badminton was going at this year’s State Games.

“I am very happy they supported me on this,” Nacario said as he glanced toward the bleachers and the players entered in the tourney.

Nacario said those who participate in badminton get a good cardiovascular workout and have fun at the same time.

“We are just having fun — serious fun,” he said with a laugh and a nod to a State Games motto over the years. “It’s about bragging rights in each town.”

Vim Herrera is the co-manager of the Great Falls Badminton Club. She said there were seven players from Great Falls who ventured to Billings for the BSSG. She was happy to be in the Magic City and participating in the State Games.

Herrera said having badminton return to the BSSG lineup should be good for the growth of the sport in Montana.

“It gives you competition and puts a light on badminton,” she said.

Herrera said she hopes Billings can form a badminton club and feels the BSSG will offer a good starting point. There are approximately 12 to 15 people who participate in the Great Falls club’s activities.

“Have a club and since they are here, get their names and get going,” she said. “Plus, it’s indoors. When everybody was talking about softball, we’re indoors and not in 103 degree weather.”

Herrera said that badminton isn’t just a sport to play at a backyard barbecue or picnic.

“It’s a good exercise and good thinking game,” she said. “You have to strategize to earn the point. It’s not for the weak of heart.”

Shawn Peden, 27, graduated from Billings West and participated in track and cross country for the Golden Bears before competing for Rocky Mountain College and later Montana State, and is a past Montana Mile participant.

Over the years, he has competed in golf, basketball and badminton in the BSSG. Peden, who now lives in Bozeman, was happy with the turnout and competition on Sunday.

“This is a lot bigger turnout than I was expecting, which is great,” he said. “There are a lot of good players. The more people, the better. You get to play more games and see more advanced players.”

Divisions offered included male and female singles and doubles, along with mixed doubles. Categories of play included open, seniors and beginners.

Peden said if a new player wanted to play badminton at the BSSG, there would definitely be a spot for them.

“I would say not to be intimidated. There are players of all skill levels, male and female, young and old,” he said. “It’s a small community and they are willing to teach novice players. It’s competitive and fun.”

Now, those players who played this year are already looking to return to Billings in 2023 to participate in badminton in the BSSG.

“Now we have something to look forward to and train for next year,” said Herrera.