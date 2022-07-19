Billings Central grad and Alabama signee Brock Blatter drafted by Chicago Cubs

BILLINGS — Brock Blatter, who graduated from Billings Central this spring, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in the 19th round of the MLB Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215-pounds, Blatter is a right-handed pitcher who previously signed to pitch for the University of Alabama of the Southeastern Conference.

Blatter played in the MLB Draft League this summer. MLB Draft League Data, the analytics arm of the draft league, tweeted last month the Blatter is “opening eyes with his curveball and slider this summer as one of the @mlbdraftleague’s youngest pitchers.”

A week later the data account sent out a tweet with some of Blatter’s statistics from the league: 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, a 67% groundball rate and a 75 mph average exit velocity for hitters.

His fastball sat in the 91-93 mph range, topping out at 95, according to @draftleaguedata. Hitters batted .185 against Blatter’s fastball, while he had a 39% whiff rate on his slider. His curveball had a 67% whiff rate.

Blatter, who just turned 18 years old, was second among pitchers in the draft league’s pre-draft pitcher rankings.

In the notes about each player, MLB Draft League Data analysts wrote: “Blatter’s projectable frame and four-pitch mix have shown room for improvement. High spin offerings on a 12-6 curveball (2,700-2,800 RPM) and 2-plane slider (2,600-2,7000 RPM) with obvious ability to grow into more velocity as he matures.”

The MLB Draft concluded on Tuesday. Through 20 rounds, 616 players were selected. Blatter was the only player out of Montana selected.

Players selected have until Aug. 1 to sign with the club that drafted them. If Blatter chooses not to sign, attend Alabama and play for the Crimson Tide, he won’t be eligible to be drafted again until he is three years removed from when he first enrolled.