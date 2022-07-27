Bozeman Bucks U-10 baseball team fashions program's deepest run in regional

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Bozeman Bucks U-10 baseball team made program history last week when it advanced to the championship game of the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional.

The Bucks posted a 3-1 record in pool play to earn the No. 1 seed before defeating Co-County (Idaho) 6-4 and falling in the title game 4-1 to Willamette Valley (Oregon). The teams were tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

Bucks officials said it's the highest finish a Bozeman team has accomplished at regionals.

The Bitterroot Red Sox ended the Bucks' U-12 team's run in the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest Regionals, 8-6 in Meridian, Idaho. Bozeman went 3-1 in pool play; Bitterroot fell to South Salem (Oregon) in the final.

Four of Bozeman's five teams played for state titles: U-9, U-10, U-11 and U-12.