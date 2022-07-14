Bozeman U-12 and U-10 Cal Ripken teams win state East titles, advance to regionals

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Bucks U-12 and U-10 All-Stars both won Cal Ripken Montana State Baseball Tournaments (East) last weekend in Havre to advance to regional action next week.

The Bucks' U-12 team went 4-0, routing Big Muddy 15-0, Livingston 10-0 and Belgrade 6-1 before downing Belgrade again 10-0 in four innings for the championship Three of the wins were no-hitters and the championship was a perfect game.

The U-12 team advances to the Northwest Regional in Meridian, Idaho, July 21-23. The Bucks open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against the Willamette Valley Nationals from Oregon. The West champion Bitterroot Red Sox will be there as well.

The U-12 roster is comprised of: True Archer, Kyle Dieroll, Harvey Kimmel, Dawson Lewis, Zack Morasko, William O'Brien, Rolen Quezada, Brayden Reich, Quade Schnabel, Weston Schultz, Miles Sgamma and Sam Sullivan.

Bozeman's U-10 team went 4-1 in its tournament, beating Miles City 14-2, Belgrade 10-0 and Gallatin Valley 11-3. The Bucks lost to Belgrade 13-4 on Sunday before responding with a 14-12 win over Belgrade for the crown.

Bozeman heads to Kennewick, Washington, for its regional July 21-24. The Bucks will be joined there by the West champion Bitterroot Red Sox.

The U-10 roster is comprised of: Nolan Amrhein, Targhee Criswell, Banks Crow, Brody Gohde, Hutch Hossner, Silas Kittilsen, William Mayer, Jarvis Pellerin, Sam Reilly, Cannon Schultz, West Seacat and Hayes Taylor.