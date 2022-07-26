 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings American Legion Baseball Director of Operations Brenda Sommerville to retire

Brenda Sommerville and family at the ballpark

Brenda Sommerville is stepping down from her post as director of operations for Billings American Legion Baseball. Pictured left to right are Sommerville's daughter Miranda Roney, Sommerville, and Sommerville's mom, Renee Kramer. The were working at the Pirtz Field concession stand during the Buffalo Wild Wings tournament in 2021.

 Photo courtesy Brenda Sommerville

BILLINGS — After seven years, Brenda Sommerville is stepping down from her job as director of operations for Billings American Legion Baseball.

Sommerville will conclude her duties sometime in the fall or early winter. She is retiring from the post to spend more time with her family.

Sommerville acknowledge dealing with COVID made the job "harder," but said working with BALB was extremely rewarding. 

"It's been a great job. I've met lots and lots of people I can now call my friends," she said. "I've met lots of players who have turned into nice young men. It's been a hard job, but a fun job."

When Sommerville first started in the position, there were four BALB teams, the Class AA Royals and Scarlets and the Class A Blue Jays and Cardinals. Now there are six squads with the addition of the Class B Post 4 Blue and Post 4 Red teams.

BALB president Jeff Ballard said the program was thankful and appreciative for all Sommerville had done during her tenure. At this time, BALB is still addressing the transition to fill the vacancy. 

During her last season, Sommerville will have helped coordinate five tournaments — State AA, the Eastern A, the Goldsmith Gallery AA tourney, the Buffalo Wild Wings Class A tournament, and the Billings Post 4 Class B tourney. 

