Billings Cardinals, Laurel Dodgers exchange victories

BILLINGS — The Billings Cardinals scored three runs in the first inning and made them hold up in beating the visiting Laurel Dodgers 3-2 Monday night in the first game of an American Legion Baseball doubleheader.

Laurel came back strong in the second game in posting an 8-2 victory in Game 2. Maverick Hoppman and Braedon Foos drove in two runs apiece for the Dodgers.

The Cardinals were limited to six hits in the opener, with Chase Wise accounting for two of them. Teammate Nathan Swandal had a double.

Zach Stewart was the winning pitcher for Billings. In six innings, he allowed eight hits and two earned runs.

Stewart struck out four and walked one.

Laurel received two hits from Ian Bauer, Richie Cortese and Hoppman.

The Dodgers scored their two runs in the sixth inning.

Foos doubled and Cortese tripled in the nightcap.

Laurel's Reece Dolechek tossed a five hitter over seven innings, allowing one earned run. He struck out two and walked two.

Cody Collins finished with two hits for the Cardinals.