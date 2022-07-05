Billings Cardinals, Laurel Dodgers exchange wins in Class A Legion twin bill

LAUREL — The Billings Cardinals and Laurel Dodgers traded wins Tuesday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader.

Billings won the first game 4-2. The Cardinals scored twice in the first on Nolan Berkram's two-run single. Jakob Wilcox added an RBI double in the third and Billings added an insurance run in the seventh on a solo homer by Berkram. Cardinals pitcher Nathan Swandal struck out eight in six innings to earn the victory.

Laurel took the second game 2-1 as Braeden Foos won a pitching dual. Issac Nieto gave the Dodgers the lead with a sacrifice fly in the second, and Ian Bauer hit an RBI single for a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Billings got on the board in the seventh when Brady Randall scored on a fielder's choice grounder.

