BILLINGS — The Billings Royals at Bozeman American Legion baseball games on Monday have been postponed because of soggy field conditions due to recent rains.

The games would have marked the first conference affair for the Royals.

Royals coach David Swecker said the contests will now be played July 21 in Bozeman at 3 and 5 p.m.

