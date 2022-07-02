Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets move into Goldsmith semifinals; will play each other Sunday

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals scored one run in the first and tacked on four more in the third en route to a 5-2 victory over the Laurel 406 Flyers on Saturday at Dehler Park in a seeding play game at the annual Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park.

With the victory, the Royals (20-15) will move into Sunday's semifinals and will face the rival Billings Scarlets (19-15) at 12:30 p.m. at Dehler.

The Scarlets also advanced with an 8-2 victory over the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants on Saturday night at Dehler.

A four-run second inning and a three-run outburst in the sixth sealed the deal for the Scarlets.

Sunday's other semifinal clash at Dehler will pit the Colorado Rogue against the Casper Oilers at 10 a.m. The Rogue are the defending tourney champions.

The championship game is set for 3 p.m.

The Royals lost their first game of the tourney, 14-5, to the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers on Thursday, but have bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Jackson (Wyoming) Thursday, a 7-2 win vs. Loveland (Colorado) Friday, and the 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The Scarlets are 4-0 in tournament play with wins over the Laurel Flyers 5-4, Rogue 7-3, Casper 3-2 and Jackson 8-2.

Against the Flyers, Royals pitcher Owen Doucette tossed the full seven innings, scattering three hits, two runs (both earned) and two walks. He struck out eight.

Sy Waldron batted 2 for 2 for the Royals, with two doubles, and an RBI. Kayden Keith was also 2 for 2 with an RBI. Lance Schaaf was 2 for 4, including a two-base hit, with a run and an RBI.

Ty Spaeny was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Flyers. Blake Harlan batted 2 for 2, including a double, with a run for the Flyers.

Against Jackson, the Scarlets received triples from Spencer Berger and Kolten Wynia and a double from Kyler Northrop.

Nate McDonald, Northrop and Berger all drove in two runs.

Hunter Doyle was the winning pitcher for the Scarlets. He pitched the game's first five innings, allowing seven hits and no earned runs.

Doyle struck out three and walked one.

Reliever Jaden Sanchez pitched the last two innings, allowing one earned run on one hit. He fanned five batters and walked three.

