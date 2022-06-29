Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets set to host Goldsmith Gallery Tournament

BILLINGS — The Billings American Legion Baseball program will present two premier tournaments this summer.

This year it is the program’s turn to host the State AA tournament at the conclusion of the regular season. State is scheduled for July 27-31 at Dehler Park.

The other tourney hosted by BALB’s Class AA teams this season, the classic Goldsmith Gallery, is also a highlight of the Royals’ and Scarlets’ schedule every summer.

The eight-team Goldsmith Gallery Tournament is Thursday through Sunday at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field. The tourney begins Thursday at noon at Dehler with the Royals vs. Sheridan (Wyoming) and the championship is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Dehler. The Scarlets’ first game is against the Flyers, a travel team based out of Billings, at Pirtz Thursday at 5 p.m.

The tourney features two pools with four teams each. Pool play will be contested on Thursday and Friday. Seeding play begins on Saturday and on Sunday the semifinals, championship, and other bracket play games will be held.

“It is always nice to host tournaments and have good quality teams in Billings,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust. “We love to have the teams here that come to compete and play hard.”

Pool A consists of the Royals, Jackson (Wyoming), Loveland (Colorado), and Sheridan (Wyoming).

Pool B consists of the Scarlets, Rogue (Colorado), Casper (Wyoming), and the Flyers.

“I think it will be a good, competitive tournament,” said Royals coach David Swecker. “All the teams are pretty even on their skill levels.”

The Scarlets enter tourney play with an overall record of 15-15. The Scarlets were 2-3 at the Battle of Omaha tournament June 23-25. The Scarlets posted wins of 15-2 and 4-3 in Omaha and losses by scores of 2-1, 4-1, and 4-3.

“Just to go in and be consistent,” said Hust of the Scarlets’ ambitions at the Goldsmith. “We just came off an Omaha tournament where we pitched the ball really well. Our pitchers did an outstanding job when we were there. When our pitching is good, we need more consistent hitting at the plate.”

The Royals (17-14) swept a doubleheader at Great Falls on Tuesday, winning 12-2 and 8-5. The Royals have strung together five straight wins as they closed a tourney in Parker, Colorado, with three straight victories to finish 3-2 at the event.

“Our goal is to compete and win the tournament,” said Swecker. “That is our game plan and to just come out and play some good baseball and hopefully on Sunday we are in the championship game with a chance to win it.”

BASEPATHS: After the tourney concludes on Sunday, both the Scarlets and Royals will take July Fourth off. Each team will then play four conference games over two days, all at Pirtz Field. On July 5, the Scarlets will entertain Lethbridge, Alberta, at 1 and 3 p.m. and the Royals will host Medicine Hat, Alberta, at 5 and 7 p.m. On July 6, the Scarlets host Medicine Hat at Pirtz at 10 a.m. and noon and the Royals host Lethbridge at 2 and 4 p.m.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.