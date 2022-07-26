Billings Royals' Carter Venable commits to Williston State baseball program

BILLINGS — Billings Royals outfielder Carter Venable has committed to play baseball at Williston State.

Venable, a first-year Royal, was an all-state player for the Class A Billings Blue Jays in 2021.

According to Venable, the facilities at WSC attracted him to the school. He was particularly impressed by the ARC, which according to the school's athletic website "is Williston's very own world-class, 250,000-square foot community rec center."

"I am pretty excited," Venable told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Just touring the facility and seeing all of their equipment caught me off guard. It was amazing."

The Tetons, a National Junior College Athletic Association team that plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, finished 34-15 this past season.

Prior to playing for the Royals, Venable was a member of the Blue Jays for three years, including their state championship team in 2020.

Venable is a 2022 Billings Senior graduate. He played football for the Broncs as a safety and long snapper.

Venable said he is happy to put his collegiate decision to rest and focus on the State AA American Legion baseball tournament that begins Wednesday at Dehler Park. The Royals are the tourney's top seed.

"It was a huge stress reliever," he said. "Now I can just focus on the state tournament and winning a ring."