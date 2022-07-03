Billings Royals celebrate coach David Swecker's birthday with a Goldsmith championship

BILLINGS — It was the perfect 30th birthday present for Billings Royals coach David Swecker.

Behind a seven-run sixth inning, the Royals rallied to claim a 9-7 win over Casper (Wyoming) in the championship game at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park Sunday afternoon.

After the game before posing for a team photo with the championship trophy, Royals players, parents and fans sang “Happy Birthday” to Swecker.

“That was the best part after a nice big win,” said a smiling Swecker afterward. “It was good. It’s nice because on my birthday we had a great day and played some good baseball.”

The Royals (22-15) were happy to treat their coach to a victory celebration on his birthday.

“That makes it 10 times better,” said tourney MVP Sy Waldron. “What a better birthday present than winning a tourney in your hometown.”

After the top of the sixth, it didn’t look like the Royals would be celebrating Sunday.

The Oilers manufactured three runs in the frame with the help of two walks, a single, two errors and a hit batter. Casper led 5-2 at the end of the half inning and looked to have all the momentum.

However, the Royals rallied in their half of the sixth. Kruz Slevira, who had come in to pitch with two down and recorded the final out of the top of the sixth inning to strand an Oiler on base, led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. Slevira would steal second and was pushed to third on a fielder’s choice.

In his first at-bat of the game after replacing Slevira in right field when Slevira relieved, Davis Chakos singled in Slevira and the Royals trailed 5-3.

Chakos advanced to second on a balk and Bryce LaForest plated Chakos with a single to make it a one-run game.

Lance Schaaf followed with a walk, and a ground out for the second out pushed LaForest to third base. The Oilers then intentionally walked Owen Doucette to load the bases.

Jessen West made the Oilers pay for the intentional walk when he hit a two-run single to give the Royals a 6-5 lead.

“I wouldn’t say I was offended. That’s baseball. It was the right move,” said West of Casper intentionally walking the previous batter, Doucette, to load the bases and bring him to the plate. “I was ready to go and glad it paid off.”

Waldron batted after West and hit a two-run triple to give the Royals an 8-5 lead. Slevira then batted once again in the inning and hit a single to plate Waldron and the Royals were up 9-5.

“We just had to keep our heads up and focus on what we could do and put the ball in play and see what happened,” said Waldron of the rally.

Waldron explained that once the Royals focused, they were intent on winning.

“We were a little flustered,” Waldron said of the top of the sixth when Casper scored three times to take the three-run lead. “We got our minds in the right place. If you don’t get your mind in the right place, you’ll lose.”

Casper sent seven batters to the plate and scored twice in the top of the seventh to make things interesting, but with two runners on the Royals looked to their ace, Lance Schaaf, and he recorded the final out of the game on a strikeout to give Billings the title.

Swecker said the Royals kept their composure throughout the game. Casper led 2-1 after the first 1.5 innings before the Royals came back to tie the game at 2-2 after five.

“I was really proud of the boys staying loose and not getting too worried,” Swecker said.

“It is great to win the home tournament. A lot of fans came to support us and the atmosphere was great.”

Overall, West was 2 for 3 with a run and three RBIs. Lance Schaaf had a double and scored three times. Waldron had two RBIs and a run and Slevira was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

For the Oilers, Grant Nipper was 2 for 4 with a run and Brett Gifford was 1 for 2 with a RBI and two runs. Saxton Smith added a RBI double for the Oilers and also scored a run. Shane Taggart crossed the plate twice for Casper.

Kayden Keith threw the first five innings for Billings, allowing three hits and two runs (both earned).

The Royals, who went 5-1 at the tourney, reached the title game with an 8-2 win over the Billings Scarlets in the semifinals earlier Sunday.

For the Royals, the beginning of the tournament was rocky with a 14-5 setback to Sheridan (Wyoming) in the very first game of the event at Dehler Park Thursday.

The Royals bounced back with a 4-2 win over Jackson (Wyoming) in the late game Thursday.

“That was a wakeup call,” said West of the loss to the Troopers. “If we are going to get the tourney done, we have to play with our hearts. The defense came together and everything went our way after that.”

Against the Scarlets, starting pitcher Reagan Walker pitched two-hit ball over four innings, allowing one run (unearned) and striking out five while not walking a single batter. Lance Schaaf pitched the final three frames to finish the five hitter.

Slevira batted 3 for 4 with a run and four RBIs, Waldron scored three times and West was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Slevira and Austin Schaaf, who was 2 for 3 with a run, doubled.

The Scarlets (19-16) were 4-1 at the tourney. For the Scarlets, Rocco Gioioso and Michael Feralio were both 2 for 3 with an RBI.

“That was a huge win,” said West. “It’s always fun vs. them. The atmosphere and the tension is high with the rivalry. To mark that one off was a great start to our day.”

BASEPATHS: The start of the championship game was delayed briefly by the weather, but once the contest got going the weather held. It was windy in the last couple of frames, making it tough on the fielders but there were no further delays. … Casper defeated the Colorado Rogue, last year’s Goldsmith champions, 7-3 in the other semifinal Sunday.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.