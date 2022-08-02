Billings' Royals Davis Mosier, Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt to play college baseball at Vermilion

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals' Davis Mosier and the Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt will each be playing baseball at Vermilion Community College next season.

The two will join Michael Feralio, who was a super senior for the Scarlets this year and played at the school in Ely, Minnesota, prior to joining the Scarlets for the 2022 campaign.

Mosier, a first baseman and pitcher for the Class AA state champions, and Brandt, and outfielder, are good friends. In fact, the three Billings players are all friends.

While Feralio and Brandt have been Scarlets' teammates for two years, Brandt said he'd never been on the same baseball team with Mosier.

"Davis and I have never been on the same team," explained Brandt, "and he was my first friend when I moved here and we've been best friends since sixth grade."

"I'm just excited to be able to play (college baseball) with my two closest friends and finally be able to play with Davis on the same team."

Mosier said he is excited for the opportunity to be teammates with Brandt and Feralio. He also said he is looking forward to being on the same team as Brandt.

"It will be amazing and fun and I get to be with a friend I've always wanted to play baseball with forever," Mosier said. "We grew up together and we're always on the opposite side of the field."

Mosier is a 2022 graduate of Billings Senior, where he played football as a senior. He is a second-year Royal and can come back as a super senior next year. Mosier also played for the Billings Blue Jays for two seasons and was a member of their 2020 State A championship team.

"That's just all our main sports," said Mosier. "I think we just all kind of want to and love the game and our willing to do the college level. It's pretty awesome."

Brandt, who graduated from West in the spring, played two years for the Scarlets and was a member of the Class A Billings Cardinals for a year. He is eligible to be a super senior next year for the Scarlets.