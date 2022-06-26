Billings Royals down USA Prime West Wilkinson of Colorado

PARKER, Colo. — Davis Mosier and Owen Doucette combined to limit USA Prime West Wilkinson of Littleton, Colorado, to six hits in a 6-1 victory in baseball tourney play here Sunday.

The Montana Class AA American Legion baseball Billings Royals improved to 15-14 with the win.

Mosier pitched the first six innings, allowing five hits and one run (earned). He walked two and struck out five. Doucette came in to throw the last inning and allowed one hit while striking out a batter.

Doucette was 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs for the Royals. Davis Chakos was 1 for 1 with a run and Bryce LaForest was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Overall, the Royals were 3-2 at the tourney with wins in their last three games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0