Billings Royals drop two games at Legion baseball tourney in Colorado

PARKER, Colo. — The Billings Royals fell short in two American Legion baseball games Thursday at a tournament in Colorado.

The Royals lost 5-4 to the Mountain West Aces of Broomfield, Colorado. Jaiden Turner doubled and scored for Billings, while teammates Jessen West, Bryce LaForest, Nathan Kojetin and Kayden Keith drove in runs. LaForest hit a triple. Eric Lerma had four RBIs for the Aces.

In an 8-4 defeat to the Colorado Rockies Scout Team program, the Royals were limited to three hits. West doubled, had an RBI and scored twice. Davis Mosier and Kruz Slevira also drove in runs.

The Royals continue play at the Colorado tournament on Friday.

