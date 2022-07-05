Billings Royals have no trouble in Legion baseball doubleheader sweep over Medicine Hat

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals posted consecutive shutouts Tuesday in a Legion baseball doubleheader sweep of Medicine Hat at Pirtz Field.

In a 14-0 victory, the Royals' Jessen West had four RBIs and Kruz Slevira went 3 for 3 with two runs driven in. Austin Schaaf had three hits and scored three times. Owen Doucette also had three runs.

Pitcher Jaiden Turner allowed two hits in five innings.

Billings also won 13-0, as Sy Waldron doubled twice, drove in three and scored two times. Adam Johnson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

Starter Hunter Eliason gave up four hits and struck out five in five innings of work.

