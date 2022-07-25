Billings Royals' Jessen West commits to play baseball at Miles CC

BILLINGS — Billings Royals infielder Jessen West recently committed to play baseball at Miles Community College.

West, a 2022 Billings Senior graduate, has been playing shortstop for the Royals this season. He said he hopes to play second base for the Pioneers.

"I'm really excited," West told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "I get to reunite with my former teammate J.J. (Jaeden Jordahl), who will be at shortstop for the Pioneers. It will be nice to go back to playing with him this coming year."

West has played for the Class AA Royals for two seasons. Prior to that, he was a member of the Class A Billings Blue Jays for two seasons — including their state championship year of 2020.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound West played basketball at Senior during his freshman through juniors years. He is looking forward to joining the Pioneers, who were 34-21 this past season and advanced to the Region XIII Tournament.

"Thy just showed interest in me and it will be nice and close to home," West said. "Everything about it worked in my favor. It's a good opportunity to open the door to another chapter."