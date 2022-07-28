Billings Royals' Kruz Slevira to play baseball at Miles CC

BILLINGS — Billings Royals outfielder Kruz Slevira will be playing baseball next season at Miles Community College.

Slevira told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that he committed to the Pioneers on Thursday.

This year, Slevira is a super senior for the Royals. This is his second year with the Royals and prior to that, Slevira played a yer for the Class A Billings Blue Jays. He was on the Blue Jays team that won the Class A state title in 2020. Last year, Slevira was an all-conference outfielder for the Royals.

Slevira is a 2021 Billings Skyview graduate and spent this past year at Montana State. He is "super excited" for the chance with the Pioneers, who finished 34-21 this past season. MCC, coached by former Billings Scarlets coach Jeff Brabant, advanced to the Region XIII Tournament.

"Really, I was just looking for any offers this year," said Slevira. "These past three years with the Blue side have been so fun, I just wanted to continue playing. Once I got the offer, I took it."

At Skyview, Slevira was on the cross country team as a sophomore and played basketball his first three years.

Slevira is the fifth Royals player who will be playing college baseball next season. He will be joining teammate Jessen West with the Pioneers.

"It is pretty exciting to see us all take the next step," Slevira said. "It is pretty fun to see how all of us compare to each other and support each other going to the next level."