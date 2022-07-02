Billings Royals move into Goldsmith semifinals with victory over 406 Flyers

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals scored one run in the first and tacked on four more in the third en route to a 5-2 victory over the Laurel 406 Flyers on Saturday at Dehler Park in a seeding play game at the annual Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park.

With the victory, the Royals (20-15) will move into the semifinals on Sunday. The Royals lost their first game of the tourney, 14-5, to the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers on Thursday but have bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Jackson (Wyoming) Thursday, a 7-2 win vs. Loveland (Colorado) Friday, and the 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Royals pitcher Owen Doucette tossed the full seven innings, scattering three hits, two runs (both earned) and two walks. He struck out eight.

Sy Waldron batted 2 for 2 for the Royals, with two doubles, and an RBI. Kayden Keith was also 2 for 2 with an RBI. Lance Schaaf was 2 for 4, including a two-base hit, with a run and an RBI.

Ty Spaeny was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Flyers. Blake Harlan batted 2 for 2, including a double, with a run for the Flyers.

