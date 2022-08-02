 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen to play college baseball at Williston State

Bubba Bergen

Bubba Bergen is the latest player from the State AA American Legion baseball champion Billings Royals to commit to a college baseball program. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen has committed to play baseball at Williston State in North Dakota.

Bergen will be joining Royals' teammate Carter Venable with the Tetons. Williston State is a National Junior College Athletic Association team that plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and finished 34-15 this past season.

"It feels good. Carter and I have been playing together since our travel ball days," Bergen told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "It feels good to have another brother with me.

"The facilities are really nice. The coach talked to us and told us about it. It sounded like a good next chapter for me."

Bergen, who graduated from Billings Senior in the spring, played a half season with the Class A Billings Blue Jays before moving up to the Royals as a freshman. He's spent the last 3½ years with the Royals.

Bergen played football and basketball for four seasons at Senior. He was an all-state safety the last two years.

