Billings Royals pitcher Reagan Walker commits to Salt Lake Community College

Royals vs. Scarlets

The Billings Royals' Reagan Walker, pictured pitching against the Billings Scarlets during the 2021 season, has committed to play college baseball at Salt Lake Community College. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings Royals left-handed pitcher Reagan Walker has committed to play baseball at Salt Lake Community College next season.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Walker, who graduated from Billings Senior in the spring, was an all-state pitcher for the Royals last year.

"I'm really happy and was waiting for them. They were one of the last ones to contact me," Walker said after the Royals won the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament Sunday at Dehler Park. "It was worth the wait. That's where I wanted to go from the start."

Walker, who played basketball at Senior, is a second-year member of the Royals. He also played two seasons for the Billings Blue Jays.

