Billings Royals post 1-2 weekend record

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals American Legion baseball team posted a record of 1-2 over the weekend at Pirtz Field.

On Saturday, the Royals defeated Missoula 15-2, before falling 6-3 to the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats. On Sunday, the Hardhats defeated the Royals 13-8.

In the 15-2 win over Missoula, Jessen West batted 2-4 with two runs and four RBIs and Reagan Walker was 1-2 with a run and three RBIs. Owen Doucette and West homered for Billings and Carter Venable tripled. Venable drove in two runs and scored twice and Bryce LaForest batted 1-2 with a run and two RBIs. Pitchers Davis Mosier (three innings) and Adam Johnson (two innings) limited Missoula to four hits, while walking one and striking out seven in the five-inning game.

In the 6-3 setback, Doucette and West each had two of the Royals' five total hits. West and Doucette each had a double. Billings staring pitcher Jaiden Turner threw four innings, allowing three hits and two runs (both earned). He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

On Sunday, the Hardhats had 15 hits and the Royals 13. The game featured a high-scoring sixth inning as Post 22 scored four runs in the frame and the Royals seven. Rapid City led 12-1 after scoring four in the top of the sixth.

Mosier batted 3-4 for Billings with a run and two RBIs. West was 3-4, including two doubles, with an RBI. Kayden Keith was 2-4, including a two-base hit, a run and an RBI for Billings. Defensively, the Royals played error-free baseball in their game on Sunday.

