 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Royals post road win at Great Falls

  • 0

GREAT FALLS — Davis Mosier and Hunter Eliason had two hits apiece Saturday as the Billings Royals won on the road against the Great Falls Chargers 3-2 in American Legion baseball.

Mosier had a triple, while Eliason doubled in what was the first game of a doubleheader.

Reagan Walker, Nathan Kojetin and Owen Doucet combined on a four-hitter for the Royals. They struck out eight and walked one.

Jaiden Turner and Eli Nickisch had RBIs for Billings.

The Royals (8-6) led 3-1 through five innings.

They have won three games in a row.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News