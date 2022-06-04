Billings Royals post road win at Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Davis Mosier and Hunter Eliason had two hits apiece Saturday as the Billings Royals won on the road against the Great Falls Chargers 3-2 in American Legion baseball.

Mosier had a triple, while Eliason doubled in what was the first game of a doubleheader.

Reagan Walker, Nathan Kojetin and Owen Doucet combined on a four-hitter for the Royals. They struck out eight and walked one.

Jaiden Turner and Eli Nickisch had RBIs for Billings.

The Royals (8-6) led 3-1 through five innings.

They have won three games in a row.

