Billings Royals post victory at Colorado tournament

PARKER, Colo. — Davis Chakos doubled, homered and drove in three runs Friday as the Billings Royals topped Lightning Baseball of Colorado 11-2 at an American Legion baseball tournament.

Owen Doucette doubled twice for the Royals, while teammates Kayden Keith and Jessen West added two-baggers.

Chakos, Doucette, West and Bryce LaForest had two hits apiece. LaForest also drove in three runs.

Jaiden Turner was the winning pitcher for the Royals. In five innings of work, he gave up three hits and two earned runs.

Turner struck out eight and walked three.

An eight-run third inning made the difference for the Royals.

