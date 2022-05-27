Billings Royals pound out 13-4 win over Billings Scarlets

BILLINGS — Owen Doucette and Davis Chakos drove in three runs apiece Friday night as the Billings Royals beat the Billings Scarlets 13-4 in a nonconference American Legion baseball game at Pirtz Field.

Chakos batted 2 for 2 for the Royals (6-6), with a double. Doucette was 1 for 4.

Jaiden Turner and Davis Mosier doubled for the winners, while Lance Schaaf accounted for two of the Royals' 10 hits.

The Scarlets (10-5) led early 2-0 and finished with nine hits, with Michael Feralio, Rocco Giosso and Luke Tallman getting two apiece.

Feralio had a double and Tallman batted in two runs.

The Royals scored three times in the third and added six runs in the fourth to take command 9-2.

Starter Reagan Walker was the winning pitcher for the Royals. He allowed seven hits in 4.1 innings, with three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

